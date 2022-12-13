Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 69 to Rs 6,157 per barrel in futures trade as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery traded higher by Rs 69 or 1.13 per cent at Rs 6,157 per barrel in 12,898 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.26 per cent at USD 74.09 per barrel and Brent crude traded 1.33 per cent higher at USD 79.03 per barrel in New York.

