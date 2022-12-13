Left Menu

Servotech to install solar-powered EV charging port at Ministry of New & Renewable Energy premises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Servotech Power Systems on Tuesday said that it has inked a pact with National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) to install a solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging carport at Ministry of New & Renewable Energy premises in Delhi.

''Servotech Power Systems Ltd has signed an agreement with India's apex solar organisation, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), to undertake the complete implementation of solar-powered EV Charger-enabled carport as part of a pilot demonstration,'' a company statement said.

By way of this pilot project, NSEFI has accorded Servotech a whitespace to showcase its solar and EV charging capabilities blended together in one innovation, it stated.

The carport is proposed to be installed at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) premises in Delhi, which, in effect, will help gauge to replicate the setup at other strategic locations.

The project's scope of work will involve Servotech carrying out the design, fabrication and installation of PV plus storage carports with EV charging capabilities.

This innovative structure will be put together with a 5kW solar system, equipped with two DC fast EV chargers of 11kW each.

Sarika Bhatia, whole-time director, Servotech Power Systems, said, ''We are positive that this pilot will prove to be catalytic to other upcoming green energy solutions in the state. Delhi has long been known for its highly adaptive, embracing ecosystem, and the carport, installed right in the MNRE complex can serve as a lighthouse example, making a real statement on sustainability.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

