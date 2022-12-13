KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :9000.00-10100.00 Masoor Dal :7100.00-11300.00 Gatar Dal :6050.00-6300.00 Gram Dal :5850.00-6400.00 Matar Dal :6400.00-6500.00 Urad Dal :9200.00-9700.00 Moth Dal :8200.00-8600.00 Arhar Dal :10,600.00-10,900.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2450.00-2600.00 Minikit :4000.00-4150.00 Govind Bhog:6300.00-6550.00 Dehradun :6600.00-7000.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)

