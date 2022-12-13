Left Menu

Turkey says it reached deal to continue requesting insurance letters from tankers

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:13 IST
Turkey says it reached deal to continue requesting insurance letters from tankers

Turkey will continue to request insurance confirmation letters from crude oil tankers transiting its Bosphorus Strait, the Maritime Authority said on Tuesday, welcoming a new agreement with its counterparts that allows the regulation to continue.

Four ships are still expected to present an insurance confirmation letter to pass through the Bosphorus, which bisects Istanbul, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022