Turkey says it reached deal to continue requesting insurance letters from tankers

Turkey will continue to request insurance confirmation letters from crude oil tankers transiting its Bosphorus Strait, the Maritime Authority said on Tuesday, welcoming a new agreement with its counterparts that allows the regulation to continue.

Four ships are still expected to present an insurance confirmation letter to pass through the Bosphorus, which bisects Istanbul, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)