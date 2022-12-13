2 killed, 4 injured as car catches fire after hitting roadside tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh

Two persons were killed and four persons sustained severe injuries after a car caught fire following a collision with a roadside tree in Belbahra locality in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh district on Monday late night, an official said. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday on National Highway (NH) 43, Manendragarh-Ambikapur road under Manendragarh police station limits.

There were a total of six passengers in the car and they were heading towards Kotma from Surajpur. After the incident, a few passerby saw the burning car and took out the passengers from the car. They informed the ambulance after making a call on 108. One of the passersby, Akhilesh Gupta also made a facebook live and sought help from the nearby people.

Manendragarh Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Kurre said, "We received the information about the incident on phone. Acting on it, the police immediately rushed to the spot. It was said that there were six people in the car. Out of them Khwaja (34) died on the spot whereas Pappu Rajwade (31) died during treatment. The remaining four people are undergoing treatment at district hospital Baikunthpur." Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

