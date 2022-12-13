Air raid alerts issued across Ukraine - local officials
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 18:21 IST
Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine on Tuesday, local officials said, after warnings by the country's leaders that Russia could launch a new wave of missile and drone strikes.
Russia has carried out several waves of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing power outages across the country.
