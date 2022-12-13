Ujjain collector bans essay writing competition after opposition

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh on Tuesday banned an essay writing competition in which only a particular religion was allowed to participate in the district. According to reports, pamphlets were issued by the Paigham-e-Insaniyat society about the essay writing competition on the life of 'Hazrat Mohammad' in about five to ten A4 size pages for only non-Muslim people.

The participants were allowed to participate in the competition after making a registration via online or offline mode. Seven different centres were set up in the city and the participants had to submit the essay within 20 days of their registration. As soon as the right-wing organisation came to know about the competition, the members of the organisation made a complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Satendra Shukla and Collector Ashish Singh.

Collector Singh said, "Pamphlets were distributed by a particular religion to participate in an essay writing competition for a particular group. The initiative was opposed and it is a sensitive issue. After which, the organisers were called and ordered to ban the competition. The competition is banned." Arjun Singh Bhadoria of Hindu Jagaran Manch said, "A competition was organised by an organisation which was ideologically and religiously wrong. We found that a point in the competition that only non-muslim person can be participant in which Hindu organisation had an objection. The topic of the essay competition was 'Paigambar Mohammad'. Such competition may destroy the peace in the city, so we submitted a memo to the collector."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, state home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that he instructed Ujjain SP to immediately stop the competition. (ANI)

