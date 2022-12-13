Delhi Police Special Cell arrests member of Tillu Tajpuria gang

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang on Tuesday and seized one pistol and 08 live rounds from him.

The person arrested has been identified as Chandan Singh.

He was wanted in a case of firing at a cafe in Police Station Shahbad Dairy, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)