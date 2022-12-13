Left Menu

Delhi Police Special Cell arrests member of Tillu Tajpuria gang

Member of Sunil @ Tillu Tajpuria gang namely Chandan Singh @ Pintu arrested

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:48 IST
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests member of Tillu Tajpuria gang
Delhi Police Special Cell with member of Tillu Tajpuria gang, Chandan Singh (Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang on Tuesday and seized one pistol and 08 live rounds from him.

The person arrested has been identified as Chandan Singh.

He was wanted in a case of firing at a cafe in Police Station Shahbad Dairy, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022