Guwahati police seize contraband drugs worth Rs 14 cr, nabs accused
According to police, based on secret information a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance.
- Country:
- India
Guwahati city police on Tuesday night arrested a person and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore. The accused has been identified as Mirajaul Islam.
According to police, based on secret information a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance. "The ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 was coming from Manipur," Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.
"We have recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from the ambulance. We have arrested one person. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 14.10 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre to hold workshop on 'consumer protection in NE' at Guwahati on Dec 2
Tatas set up EV charging station in Guwahati
Placements 2022: 25 students from IIT Madras, 5 from IIT Guwahati bag packages over Rs 1 cr
Woman, daughter found dead in Guwahati, husband blamed in video
Placements 2022: 25 students from IIT Madras, 5 from IIT Guwahati bag packages over Rs 1 cr