Left Menu

Guwahati police seize contraband drugs worth Rs 14 cr, nabs accused

According to police, based on secret information a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 08:03 IST
Guwahati police seize contraband drugs worth Rs 14 cr, nabs accused
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Guwahati city police on Tuesday night arrested a person and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore. The accused has been identified as Mirajaul Islam.

According to police, based on secret information a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance. "The ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 was coming from Manipur," Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

"We have recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from the ambulance. We have arrested one person. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 14.10 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022