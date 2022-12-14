Left Menu

5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra

The death toll in the alleged spurious liquor consumption case is expected to rise, police in Ishauvpur of Chhapra have said. Though the police have not confirmed the cause of death yet, it stirred a hue and cry among the villagers. It is apprehended that the number of deaths may increase

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 11:07 IST
5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra
Death due to hooch in Bihar's Chhapra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people in Chhapra area of Bihar's Saran district have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor amid reports that the toll is expected to climb, said police on Wednesday. Though the police in Ishauvpur have not confirmed the cause of "suspicious" deaths yet, they apprehended that the toll may rise which various sources put at five, six and 10.

"Three died, bodies sent for postmortem, these look like suspicious deaths. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places," SP S Kumar said. Madhepur DSP reached the spot and started the investigation. The police are searching for more sick people who might be in hiding to avoid interrogation as the sale and consumption of alcohol is completely banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Among the deceased are Amit Ranjan, who died during treatment at Chhapra Sadar Hospital. The district police force have reached the hospital and taken Ranjan's body into custody. The police said that the cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem. Four other people, who reportedly died in the village after consuming spurious liquor have been identified and include Sanjay Singh of Doila village, Kunal Kumar of Mashrak area, and Ganesh Ram all from Ishauvpur police station area. The relatives of the deceased have claimed that the cause of death is spurious liquor but police have yet to confirm. In mid-August in a similar case in the same district in Bhualpur village, five people had died after consuming spurious liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022