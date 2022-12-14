Acid thrown on minor girl : DCW issues notice to Delhi Police to arrest attackers

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them in case of an acid attack on a school student in Delhi. Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal said, "We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them. We are helping the victim and her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices."

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) is taking cognizance of the acid attack that took place on a girl in Delhi. A team from the Commission will be reaching the hospital to inquire into the matter and to provide every possible help to the victim. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Dwarka district area, police said on Wednesday.

The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The incident took place at around 7:30 am.

The police detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her. According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the Police Station Mohan Garden area.

It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning, police said. "The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on," Delhi Police said.

The father of the victim said, "My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage." Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added.

The mother of the victim said, "My younger daughter came rushing and told me that acid was thrown at her elder sister. Her condition is not good." (ANI)

