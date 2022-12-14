Left Menu

Russian drone strikes on Kyiv did not damage power sector - Ukrenergo

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and the region around the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday did not damage any energy facilities, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with big waves of missile and drone strikes.

"Thanks to the brilliant work of the air defence forces, the energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged (on Wednesday) - all 13 drones were shot down," Ukrenergo said on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

