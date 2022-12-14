Govt to further bring down inflation: FM in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government would take measures to ease further inflation, which has dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 percent.

Retail inflation has moderated to an 11-month low of 5.8 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month.

''We will bring down further for the sake of common people,'' she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.

The government is constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities, she said. The finance minister made it clear that there is no fear of stagflation as India is one of the fastest-growing economies with low inflation levels.

With regard to fiscal deficit, the finance minister said the government would be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of the GDP for the current financial year.

The government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation, she added.

On non-performing assets (NPAs), Sitharaman said it has come down drastically to 7.28 percent at the end of March 2022 due to various measures taken by the Modi government.

With regard to the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar, she said, the domestic unit is appreciating against all other currencies, and the fall against the greenback is lower as compared to other currencies.

Quoting the World Bank report, she said India's forex reserves are one of the world's highest, providing a cushion against global spillover. Later, the House passed Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorizing the government to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)