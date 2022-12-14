Left Menu

Govt to further bring down inflation: FM in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government will take measures to further ease inflation, which has dipped below the RBIs upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.Retail inflation has moderated to an 11-month low of 5.8 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month.We will bring down further for the sake of common people, she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.The government is constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities, she said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 16:17 IST
Govt to further bring down inflation: FM in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assured the Lok Sabha that the government would take measures to ease further inflation, which has dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6 percent.

Retail inflation has moderated to an 11-month low of 5.8 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month.

''We will bring down further for the sake of common people,'' she said while replying to a discussion on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.

The government is constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities, she said. The finance minister made it clear that there is no fear of stagflation as India is one of the fastest-growing economies with low inflation levels.

With regard to fiscal deficit, the finance minister said the government would be able to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of the GDP for the current financial year.

The government is committed to the path of fiscal consolidation, she added.

On non-performing assets (NPAs), Sitharaman said it has come down drastically to 7.28 percent at the end of March 2022 due to various measures taken by the Modi government.

With regard to the declining value of the rupee against the US dollar, she said, the domestic unit is appreciating against all other currencies, and the fall against the greenback is lower as compared to other currencies.

Quoting the World Bank report, she said India's forex reserves are one of the world's highest, providing a cushion against global spillover. Later, the House passed Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorizing the government to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022