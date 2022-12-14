MUM BULLION CLOSING RATE
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
MUMBAI BULLION RATES:- CLOSING RATES:- SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER KILO) : 67,642.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 54,169.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 54,386.00
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 11 new cases, one suspected death
Dog walker beaten up, pet kicked for refusing to exit elevator at housing society in Mumbai
SC permits Mumbai Metro to pursue its plea for felling 84 trees at Aarey Colony for its car shed project with relevant authority.
Investor conclave in Mumbai on Thursday to boost bidders' participation in commercial coal auction
Man chases two girls on Mumbai street in car; held for stalking, friend on run