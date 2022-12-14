Illegal sale of land case: Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Alencherry fails to appear in Kochi court

Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry on Wednesday did not appear before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kakkanad at Kochi regarding the alleged illegal sale of land belonging to the Church. Earlier the Court directed him to appear in person before the Court. Yesterday, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Major Archbishop seeking exemption from appearing in a court in person.

Major Archbishop informed the Court that he was in Delhi now and the Court posted the matter to the 18th of this month. The Court had registered a case against Alencherry in 2019 for breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent execution of the deed of transfer.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court dismissed seven petitions filed by Alencherry. In July, the government had submitted to the Supreme Court that no illegal activity had taken place in the land deals. (ANI)

