Italy pleased by positive EU Commission budget assessment - PM

Italy is "very pleased" by the positive judgment the European Commission expressed on its draft 2023 budget, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A positive assessment that confirms the good work of the Italian government, underlines the solidity of the budget and reaffirms the vision of development and growth that guides it," she said.

The Commission's opinion is part of a formal process in the EU under which the EU executive checks every year if draft budgets of euro zone countries for the following year are in line with EU rules.