Left Menu

Italy pleased by positive EU Commission budget assessment - PM

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:43 IST
Italy pleased by positive EU Commission budget assessment - PM
Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is "very pleased" by the positive judgment the European Commission expressed on its draft 2023 budget, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A positive assessment that confirms the good work of the Italian government, underlines the solidity of the budget and reaffirms the vision of development and growth that guides it," she said.

The Commission's opinion is part of a formal process in the EU under which the EU executive checks every year if draft budgets of euro zone countries for the following year are in line with EU rules.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022