Left Menu

PTC India ropes in SBI Capital Markets to monetise investments in its arm PTC Energy

The exercise will enable PTC to do a comprehensive review of investments and ability to monetise them either partially or fully. PTC India Ltd is a leader in power trading.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:44 IST
PTC India ropes in SBI Capital Markets to monetise investments in its arm PTC Energy
  • Country:
  • India

Power trading company PTC India on Wednesday said that it has roped in SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) as consultant for monetising investments in its arm PTC Energy.

''PTC India Limited, the leading power trading company in India, appoints SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) as a consultant to support PTC in strategic analysis of one of its investments in subsidiaries/associates,'' a company statement said.

SBICAPS shall conduct an analysis of investments to suggest future strategy to be adopted for divestment/holding of the investment in its subsidiary company PTC Energy Ltd, it stated.

Rajib K Mishra, CMD (additional charge), PTC India Ltd, said: ''PTC India Limited has appointed SBICAPS as an advisor to carry out a comprehensive strategic assessment of its key investments in subsidiary company.

''The exercise being undertaken by SBICAPS seeks to assist PTC in their capital allocation. The exercise will enable PTC to do a comprehensive review of investments and ability to monetise them either partially or fully.'' PTC India Ltd is a leader in power trading. The company has also been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022