PTC India ropes in SBI Capital Markets to monetise investments in its arm PTC Energy

Power trading company PTC India on Wednesday said that it has roped in SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) as consultant for monetising investments in its arm PTC Energy.

''PTC India Limited, the leading power trading company in India, appoints SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) as a consultant to support PTC in strategic analysis of one of its investments in subsidiaries/associates,'' a company statement said.

SBICAPS shall conduct an analysis of investments to suggest future strategy to be adopted for divestment/holding of the investment in its subsidiary company PTC Energy Ltd, it stated.

Rajib K Mishra, CMD (additional charge), PTC India Ltd, said: ''PTC India Limited has appointed SBICAPS as an advisor to carry out a comprehensive strategic assessment of its key investments in subsidiary company.

''The exercise being undertaken by SBICAPS seeks to assist PTC in their capital allocation. The exercise will enable PTC to do a comprehensive review of investments and ability to monetise them either partially or fully.'' PTC India Ltd is a leader in power trading. The company has also been mandated by the government to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

