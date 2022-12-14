Germany economy ministry shrugs off winter fall in gas storage levels
14-12-2022
A drop in Germany's near-full gas storage levels was to be expected due to cold winter weather, an economy ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, expressing confidence in German energy security.
"We are not worried," the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin, adding that stores remained more than 90% full.
