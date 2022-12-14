Left Menu

RINL to achieve benchmarks in energy consumption in steel industry: Atul Bhatt

RINL has been awarded the prestigious National Energy Leader award four times in a row by CII.

14-12-2022
Shri Atul Bhatt and the Directors of RINL gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions organised for the employees and schoolchildren to mark the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
RINL has been at the forefront of the energy efficiency movement since its inception and has been demonstrating its supremacy in the conservation of energy year after year, observed Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL. He was addressing the valedictory function of Energy Conservation Fortnight celebrations held in connection with National Energy Conservation Day at the Visakhapatnam steel plant today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt said that RINL installed state-of-the-art cleaner technologies in the design stage itself, such as Coke Dry Quenching, BF Top Pressure Recovery, LD Gas recovery, Waste heat recovery systems in various combustion systems, Continuous Casting in place of steel ingots in steel making. These technologies contributed for reducing specific energy consumption in the design stage itself.

RINL has been awarded the prestigious National Energy Leader award four times in a row by CII. It is a rare achievement in any PSU to obtain National Energy Leader Award with such consistency, Shri Bhatt said.

The employees of RINL have great potential to excel and with the commitment of all employees and unions, RINL will excel beyond expectations and achieve benchmarks in energy consumption in the steel industry," Shri Atul Bhatt added.

Shri Atul Bhatt and the Directors of RINL gave away prizes to the winners of various competitions organised for the employees and schoolchildren to mark the occasion.

