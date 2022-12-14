Left Menu

J'khand Cabinet approves proposal to facilitate Rs 750 cr PFC loan to discom

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:17 IST
J'khand Cabinet approves proposal to facilitate Rs 750 cr PFC loan to discom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday approved a proposal to facilitate a Rs 750-crore loan from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to its discom for payment of outstanding dues to electricity generating firms.

The nod was given in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The state has been battling with power outages amid massive outstanding dues to power generating companies.

''The state government approved a proposal to facilitate Rs 750 crore loan from PFC to the Jharkhand Bijli Vitaran Nigam Ltd (JBVNL) for payment of outstanding dues to power generation companies on its gurantee,'' Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

Power dues of Jharkhand stand at around Rs 4,000 crore, officials said.

The cabinet also cleared three bills for setting up three private universities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022