Canada to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream pipeline parts -Bloomberg

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will revoke the waiver that exempted Nord Stream pipeline turbines from Canadian sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior government official. The decision has been communicated to the German and Ukrainian governments and is expected to be announced by Canada later today, the report said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 03:46 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will revoke the waiver that exempted Nord Stream pipeline turbines from Canadian sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industry, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior government official.

The decision has been communicated to the German and Ukrainian governments and is expected to be announced by Canada later today, the report said. Nord Stream 1, Russia's largest gas pipeline to Europe, was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

Trudeau discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "Europe’s energy security, in particular related to critical supply chains" on Tuesday, according to a readout from Trudeau's office. A spokesperson for the ministry of natural resources, which issued the sanctions waiver, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.

