Left Menu

Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru

In an accident between a canter lorry and a car in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, on Wednesday, four persons were killed, said police.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 06:53 IST
Four killed in car-lorry collision in Karnataka's Tumakuru
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an accident between a canter lorry and a car in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, on Wednesday, four persons were killed, said police. The accident happened near the Kondli Cross in Gubbi Taluk, the sources further informed and added, "Three died on the spot, while one woman died on the way to the hospital and was declared brought dead".

The victim has been identified as, 50-year-old Narayanappa, 45-year-old Nagaratna, 25-year-old Sagar and 25-year-old Ranjanna, all residents of the Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in the Tumkur district, police further informed. As per the information, the deceased was travelling from Pantrihalli to Bangalore when the accident happened.

"A case has been registered at the Gubbi police station", the police further informed, and added, "Probe into the matter has been initiated". Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022