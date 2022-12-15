Left Menu

Delhi: Police busts racket circulating fake currencies; 2 persons arrested

Officials of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and busted a racket, involved in the circulation of fake currencies, in Rohini.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:10 IST
Delhi: Police busts racket circulating fake currencies; 2 persons arrested
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons and busted a racket, involved in the circulation of fake currencies, in Rohini. Two persons allegedly circulating fake currencies have been arrested by a special staff of Delhi Police in Rohini and counterfeit currencies worth over Rs one lakh were recovered from their possession, officials said.

The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mathura, busted an interstate gang involved in printing fake currency notes using equipment imported from China. They arrested the kingpin. Mathura GRP along with joint teams of Police Commissionerate Varanasi on Sunday arrested Mukesh alias Raunak, the mastermind who was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.

Raunak was arrested from Varanasi. Officials recovered fake currencies worth Rs 21,000, half-printed fake notes, equipment for printing fake notes valued an estimated value of Rs 7 lakh and other materials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022