Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Lower Parel building

Fire broke out at a building in the Lower Parel area of the Maharashtra capital here on Thursday. A total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire at Avignon Park building here. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and more details were awaited.

On December 12, a fire broke out in the storeroom of Kherwadi police station in Mumbai's Bandra area in which one policeman was injured while trying to extinguish the fire. He later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. On December 2, a fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Sewri area in which eight people were injured. Investigations are underway in all these cases. (ANI)

