Mumbai: Local trains face signal problems at Jui Nagar
Mumbai's Jui Nagar faced a technical glitch in the signals, informed the Central Railway officials on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai's Jui Nagar faced a technical glitch in the signals, informed the Central Railway officials on Thursday. As per reports, the signals point were unavailable since 6 am today.
"Services running between CSMT & Vashi on Harbor line and Thane to Nerul on Trans-Harbor line. The staff is resolving the issue. It'll be sorted out in another 15-20 mins,' said Central Railway SPRO. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement