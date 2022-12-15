Won't let 'Pathaan' release in state: MP Ulema Board

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' has landed in trouble, with the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board raising objections to the release of the movie in the state. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, president of MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali, said, "The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country."

"The Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film," he added. "The makers should remove the name, Pathan. Shahrukh Khan should change the name of his character. After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR," Ali said, adding that they have also decided to write to the censor board in the matter.

They said they would do everyhing in their power to stop the film's release. On Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to a song in the movie.

Mishra told mediapersons, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset." Mishra's statement came two days after the makers of 'Pathaan' dropped the song 'Besharam Rang'. The song features the film's female lead Deepika Padukone opposite the protagonist, played by SRK.

"I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

