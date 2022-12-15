Left Menu

Kravis Investment Partners II sells 3.67 crore shares of Nykaa for Rs 629 cr

Kravis Investment Partners II sells 3.67 crore shares of Nykaa for Rs 629 cr
Kravis Investment Partners II LLC on Thursday offloaded shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa for a little over Rs 629 crore through open market transactions.

As many as 3.67 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa, were sold by Kravis Investment Partners II LLC in five tranches at a price of Rs 171 apiece, as per data from the BSE.

The total value of the transaction aggregated to Rs 629.06 crore.

These shares were acquired by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte - ODI, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures closed 1.13 per cent lower at Rs 170.65 per piece on BSE.

