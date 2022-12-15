Ramanagara devotees offer silver brick at Ram temple in Ayodhya
A team of 150 devotees headed by Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayanan offered a silver brick brought from their native place to the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday.
A team of 150 devotees headed by Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayanan offered a silver brick brought from their native place to the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday. During the occasion, a silk saree was offered to Sita Mata and Shalyas were offered to Lord Ram and Lakshmana.
Minister Narayan offered the donations to Champak Roy, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Thirthakshetra Trust and office bearers of Ram Mandir Nyas. Devotees from Ramanagara reached the premises of the temple at 11 am. The priest of Karnataka origin Gopal Bhat and his associates worshipped the silver break, silk saree and shalyas.
Meanwhile, the priests also handed over the sacred soil collected at Ayodhya to the devotees. Minister Narayan said this holy mud would be taken to Ramadevara Betta and mixed with the soil there. After offering the donations Minister and devotees view had a view of the temple.
Ramanagara District BJP President Devaraju, State silk industries Corporation President Gautam Gowda and others were present. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
