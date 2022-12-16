"PLA patrol transgression was firmly contested..." Lt Gen Kalita breaks silence on India-China Tawang clash

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita on Friday took note of the recent border skirmish between Indian troops and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh by saying that the transgression by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) patrol was "contested firmly". "You all are aware that all across the border there are different perceptions in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), there are eight recognized disputed areas where the different perceptions are acknowledged by both sides. So in one of those areas, where there are different perceptions of the LAC, PLA patrol transgressed and which was contested very firmly," the top military officer said.

On Tuesday, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. Rajnath Singh stated that Chinese troops went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders. In his statement in the Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it."

Explaining the incident, Rajnath Singh said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner." He further said, "The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh. He further said, "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides."

Rajnath Singh clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side"."Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," the minister added. Lt Gen RP Kalita's remarks came while addressing the media, during the wreath-laying ceremony, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Vijay Diwas.

The top army officer urged the general public not to believe in any rumours about the incident, underlining that the clash contained. "I am happy to say that it was contained at the local level. Though some minor injuries were there to soldiers of both sides. I would also like to request you to listen to any rumours, it was only minor injuries to soldiers from both sides," he said.

"The local Commanders were able to resolve the issue by carrying out negotiations resorting to the existing protocols, which was followed by a flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla, wherein the issue has been resolved further. Presently, I would like to assure you that the border areas along the northern frontier are stable and we are firmly in control," he added. (ANI)

