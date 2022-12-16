Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia launches widespread missile attack

Russia launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine on Friday, knocking out electricity in its second biggest city, hitting critical infrastructure in the south and causing explosions in the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. CONFLICT

* The latest of several big waves of missile strikes since October hit critical infrastructure in areas including the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine, regional officials said. * Russia's military carried out 23 air strikes and four missile strikes as well as 78 bombardments using multiple rocket launchers in the Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, said Ukraine's General Staff.

* At least eight people were killed and 23 wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine, Russia's state TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing an unidentified source in the emergency services. Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID * European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and slap more sanctions on Russia as the bloc prepared to cap gas prices and prop up its industry.

* The Kremlin said on Friday it would study the latest package of European Union sanctions and then formulate its response. * European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc's defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats.

* President Vladimir Putin said Russia would expand trade cooperation with new partners, including by sharply increasing gas exports to China, to combat Western sanctions. * United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday it was unlikely the Black Sea grain deal would be expanded in the near term to include more Ukrainian ports or reduce inspection times.

