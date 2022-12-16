Russian attack causes 'colossal' infrastructure damage in Ukraine's Kharkiv - mayor
Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
"There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharkiv
- Russian
- Ihor Terekhov
- Ukrainian
- Telegram
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap
Russia's Lavrov accuses NATO of trying to drag India into anti-Russian alliance
Ukraine's Kherson loses power supply after Russian shelling - governor
Russian rouble slips to near 7-week low vs yuan
EU agrees $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil -EU diplomat