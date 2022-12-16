Left Menu

Russian attack causes 'colossal' infrastructure damage in Ukraine's Kharkiv - mayor

Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:53 IST
Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply."

