Non-fossil sources to meet 62 pc of India's total energy demand by 2030, says official

India is expected to source about 62 per cent of its energy requirements from non-fossil sources by 2030, about 12 per cent more than the target, according to a senior power ministry official.

India is already sourcing about 42 per cent of its energy requirements from non-fossils sectors, Additional Power Secretary Ajay Tiwari said at South Asia (BBIN) Power Summit organised by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry here on Friday.

According to official data, the total installed electricity generating capacity in the country was 409 GW, including 166 GW of renewable generating capacity (including large hydro) as of October 31, 2022.

''Going by the current pace and trajectory, India is likely to source about 62 per cent of its energy requirements from non-fossil sources by 2030, exceeding the target it has set for itself for sourcing about 50 per cent of energy requirements from non-fossils sources by that year,'' Tiwari said.

According to the power ministry, the country's electricity generation capacity will reach 820 GW by 2030, including more than 500 GW from non-fossil fuel sources.

The senior ministry official further said that India is actively working towards a vision to have an interconnected power grid across the South Asian region covering as many countries as possible.

''India has a very robust power grid running from North to South and East to West of the country. In future we would like to see the grid connected to neighbouring countries including Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and then expand that connection to Southeast Asian countries, to emerge as a unified market,'' Tiwari said.

A discussion at inter-government level is already happening in this regard to strengthen the cross-border grid between India and Nepal and India and Bhutan, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)