Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow launches one of its largest attacks yet

Russia fired more than 70 missiles during the morning rush hour on Friday in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide and killing several people in their homes, Ukrainian officials said. CONFLICT

* Russia pounded energy facilities across Ukraine with dozens of missiles on Friday, killing at least two people, knocking out electricity in some areas and forcing Kyiv to introduce emergency power cuts across the whole country. * Russian missile strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

* Ukraine shot down 60 out of the 76 missiles fired at it by Russia on Friday, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces said. * Ukrainian energy consumption dropped more than 50% on Friday after Russian missile strikes, the Ukrenergo power grid operator said in a statement.

* Ukrainian shelling of a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people on Friday and 20 were missing, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services. Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID * European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and slap more sanctions on Russia as the bloc prepared to cap gas prices and prop up its industry.

* The Kremlin said on Friday it would study the latest package of European Union sanctions and then formulate its response. * European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc's defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "fundamental assessments" of the conflict in Ukraine during a call on Friday, the Kremlin said.

