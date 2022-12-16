Amravati 'barbaric' killing: NIA chargesheets 11 arrested accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against 11 arrested accused in connection with the 'barbaric' killing of Maharashtra's Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. Those named in the chargesheet are Mubashir Ahmed, Shahrukh, Abdul Tausheef Sheikh, Mohd Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Abdul Arbaz, Musfeeq Ahmed, Sheikh Shakeel and Shahim Ahmed.

The case was initially registered on June 22 at City Kotwali Police Station in Maharashtra's Amravati district and re-registered by the NIA on July 2. So far, investigators believe that Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in retaliation for a social media post supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate. (ANI)

