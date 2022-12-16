Received 'no references' on Opposition questioning timing of electoral bond sale: Govt
- Country:
- India
The government on Friday said it received no ''references'' on the Opposition and civil society groups questioning the timing of sale of electoral bonds amid electioneering for the recently-held Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly polls.
Responding to a question by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's A Raja in Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had approved issuance of the 23rd tranche of electoral bonds from November 9 to November 15 under the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 as amended on November 7, 2022.
Asked ''whether Opposition parties and civil society groups had questioned the timing of approval of electoral bonds'', Rijiju, in a written reply, said that ''no such references have been received''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Exit polls predict big majority for BJP in Gujarat, cliffhanger in Himachal Pradesh
Constable exam paper leak: CBI takes over probe from Himachal Pradesh Police
Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of Dr. MGR-Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women Received Doctorate Degree from the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Congress hopeful to win with full majority in Himachal Pradesh