Only buffer zone excluding populated areas is acceptable: Forest Minister

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 19:12 IST
The Kerala government has taken a stand made known in the State Assembly and before the Supreme Court and the Centre that only a buffer zone which excludes populated areas is acceptable and there will be no change in this position, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Friday.

The Minister said an aerial survey was carried out in order to show the apex court that its directions for a comprehensive survey of forested areas was followed by the State.

''We need to show we have complied with the Supreme Court directions if we want to have any chance of winning our case,'' he said speaking to reporters here.

Saseendran said that since an aerial survey would not be enough, a commission was set up to analyse the survey findings and ascertain if it was correct or not.

If the findings are wrong, they would be rectified accordingly and if they are correct, they would be included in the comprehensive report, he said.

A comprehensive ground report or a map is required if anyone wants to raise a grievance or a complaint and for that the findings of the survey can be used, the Minister said.

''However, the farmers need to know that we have taken a stand in the State Assembly and before the Supreme Court and the Centre that only a buffer zone exempting populated areas will be acceptable. We will be sticking to that stand,'' Saseendran said.

The apex court in June this year directed that a buffer zone of one kilometre be maintained around forests and sanctuaries across the country.

Against this, both the Centre and the Kerala government have moved review pleas in the apex court.

