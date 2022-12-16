Left Menu

All services to go online by January 15, next year: J&K chief secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday asked officials to enable administrative services to go online by January 15 next year.


Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday asked officials to enable administrative services to go online by January 15 next year. He directed officials to prepare a list of all the services provided by the departments.

The chief secretary made the remarks while reviewing the performance of the IT Department at a meeting in Srinagar on Friday. The meeting was attended by the commissioner secretary, IT Department, scientists from NIC and other officers of the department.

According to an official statement, Mehta asked the officers to separate the services still offered in offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering them online mode, with end-to-end digitisation, by January 15, next year. "He exhorted them to advise the departments to conduct a security audit of their respective websites forthwith without any fail. He told them to extend handholding to these departments to comply with the direction. He asked them to frame a list of offices that fail to conduct this audit so that action is initiated against those responsible," the statement said.

The chief secretary also emphasised on the need for synchronising the services with auto appeal, as per the provisions of the Public Services Guarantee Act. He also asked officials to put all services on e-UNNAT and Service Plus for their availability on a common platform.

He also advised them to look for increasing the number of CSCs/Khidmat centres to take services closer to the doorsteps of people, besides generating employment for youth. He also advised them to link people with banks for financial support and other benefits.

He also directed them to notify the rates for different services, which are uniform across the UT and suitable for both the service providers and seekers as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

