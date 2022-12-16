Left Menu

SC directs UPSC, Bihar Govt to finalise Bihar DGP

The Supreme Court has asked Bihar govt and UPSC to finalise the name of the DGP of the state.

The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Bihar Government to finalise expeditiously the name of the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state. The direction was given by a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

UPSC has appraised the court that a panel has been constituted to recommend the names of officers. The bench said that the state of Bihar shall take the subsequent steps on or before January 2, 2023.

The court was hearing the matter relating to challenging the appointment of incumbent Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal. SK Singhal is demitting the office on December 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, the top court also clarified that it would examine the legal question of whether 'Prakash Singh' case guidelines are applicable to the appointment of the Delhi Police Commissioner. The top court agreed to the prayer made by advocate Prashant Bhushan to decide whether 'Prakash Singh' case guidelines are applicable to the Delhi CP even though Rakesh Asthana has retired from the post.

CPIL had challenged the appointment of Asthana, who retired during the pendency of the matter, as Delhi Police Commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

