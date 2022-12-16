Left Menu

Britain sets out new legally binding environmental targets

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:04 IST
The British government on Friday announced a set of new legally-binding environmental targets to protect air quality, green spaces and to clean up rivers.

“These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment," environment minister Thérèse Coffey said in a statement first delivered at a U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal.

