Britain sets out new legally binding environmental targets

The British government on Friday announced a set of new legally-binding environmental targets to protect air quality, green spaces and to clean up rivers.

“These targets are ambitious and will be challenging to achieve – but they will drive our efforts to restore our natural environment, protect our much-loved landscapes and green spaces and marine environment," environment minister Thérèse Coffey said in a statement first delivered at a U.N. biodiversity conference in Montreal.

