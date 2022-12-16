Switzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia
The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services. Switzerland's government had said on Dec. 8 it would adopt the price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel.
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:31 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The Swiss government adopted further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Friday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, the cabinet said. The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services.
Switzerland's government had said on Dec. 8 it would adopt the price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel. The additional sanctions come into force on Friday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Swiss
- Russia
- Switzerland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges caution on low-quoted Russian oil prices as EU debates price cap
WRAPUP 2-Heaviest Ukraine fighting rages in east, NATO seeks to sustain support against Russia
Russia's Lavrov accuses NATO of trying to drag India into anti-Russian alliance
Ukraine's Kherson loses power supply after Russian shelling - governor
Russian rouble slips to near 7-week low vs yuan