Switzerland formally adopts EU oil price cap for Russia

The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services. Switzerland's government had said on Dec. 8 it would adopt the price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:31 IST
The Swiss government adopted further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Friday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on Russian crude oil and petroleum products, the cabinet said. The additional sanctions ban the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum sold above the price cap introduced earlier this month to trade and brokering services.

Switzerland's government had said on Dec. 8 it would adopt the price cap for Russian crude oil of $60 per barrel. The additional sanctions come into force on Friday evening.

