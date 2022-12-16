India Energy Week 2023 will provide unprecedented opportunity for energy innovators: Hardeep Puri

India Energy Week 2023 will provide an unprecedented opportunity for energy innovators, said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. India Energy Week 2023 is being organised during India's G20 Presidency, under the tagline 'Growth, Collaboration, Transition', between February 6-8, 2023 in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the flagship energy event here, Puri said the India Energy Week 2023 is expected to feature more than 30 energy Ministers, 50 CEOs and over 10,000 delegates. It will provide a unique opportunity to showcase India as both an engine of global economic growth and a driver for global consumption, supported by a conducive and investment-friendly environment and a skilled workforce. The minister said IEW 2023 will provide an unprecedented opportunity for regional and international leaders and CEOs to come together for strategic policy-making and technical knowledge sharing.

During the curtain raiser, Puri showcased the strides India has made in the energy sector, including making India an investment-friendly destination in the exploration and production sector, energy infrastructure and for shifting the manufacturing centre to India. Some of these initiatives included reducing 'No Go' areas by almost 99 per cent, easy access to data through the National Data Repository (NDR) project and Hydrocarbon Resource Assessment (HRA) project, launching of stratigraphic wells initiative, robust City Gas Distribution system, considerable impetus to gas infrastructure etc.

The minister also reiterated the steps the government was taking to ensure that the 60 million consumers, who on an average visit the petrol pumps on a daily basis, are safeguarded from the extreme volatility visible in global energy markets. He also welcomed all the participants to join the Indian-grown story and invited the attendees to IEW 2023. During the IEW 2023, through 19 strategic conference sessions, the comprehensive gamut of issues covering the entire energy sector would be discussed and deliberated by panels of Energy Ministers from various countries, CEOs/leaders of Energy Majors, etc.

The Strategic Conference of IEW 2023 covers themes such as Energy Security, Pathways for Decarbonization, Resilient Energy Supply Chains, Emerging Fuels such as Biofuel and Hydrogen, Investments in Upstream and Midstream Sector etc. Besides the Strategic Conference, IEW 2023 will also have Technical and Commercial Conference Sessions, wherein critical aspects of prevailing and prospective energy market scenarios will be deliberated upon. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the chief guest for the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)