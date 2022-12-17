Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow launches one of its largest attacks yet

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. CONFLICT

* Three people were killed when an apartment block was hit in central Kryvyi Rih and another died in shelling in Kherson in the south, Ukrainian official said. * The strikes caused "colossal" damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

* Ukraine shot down 60 out of the 76 missiles fired at it by Russia on Friday, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces said. * Ukrainian shelling of a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people and 20 were missing, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

* Moscow says its attacks are aimed at disabling Ukraine's military. Ukrainians call them a war crime. * Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID * European Union leaders wrapped up their last summit of 2022 with an agreement to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and slap more sanctions on Russia as the bloc prepared to cap gas prices and prop up its industry.

* The Kremlin said it would study the latest package of European Union sanctions and then formulate its response. * European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc's defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats.

* Insurers may refuse to cover planes flying to Ukraine or ships sailing through the Black Sea as reinsurers - who insure the insurers - propose excluding the region from policies from next month, four industry sources said. * Ukrainian energy consumption dropped more than 50% after the Russian strikes, the Ukrenergo power grid operator said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "fundamental assessments" of the conflict in Ukraine during a call, the Kremlin said. QUOTE

"It was very important for us to see each other, at least for this week," said Hanna Vavarenko, who had a joyful reunion with her husband at a Kyiv railway station, nine months after she fled to Germany to escape the war.

