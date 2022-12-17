'Government has only one goal, development and welfare of people: Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday the government has only one goal -- development and welfare of the people. "Be it the chief minister or collector, all are the servants of the people. It is the rule of the people that should prevail. Everyone should take a pledge to work together," he said.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a programme in Shivpuri district on Friday. The event was organised to hand out divisional-level acceptance letters under the chief minister's public service campaign. He also interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes such as ShriVikram Kevat, Ayushman Yojana, ShriArpit Bhargava, Higher Education Assistance Scheme, among others.

"Today 1,13,000 eligible beneficiaries are being given acceptance letters under various schemes in Shivpuri. In each village and ward, camps were organised and public applications were received. During the campaign, about 7,00,000 beneficiaries have been identified in all the districts of Gwalior division," Chouhan added. Chouhan said, "This is a development fair. I have not come here to give lectures but to work. Recruitment will be done for 1 lakh government posts in the state by August 15. The government is also paying for the higher education of children belonging to families whose annual income is upto Rs 8 lakh. Children, study a lot and move forward."

Chouhan said, "The process of making Shivpuri a municipal corporation would be started. Shivpuri will be made number one in every field. Rs 8.5 crore will be allocated for the beautification of the city." "Shivpuri, the city of Lord Shiva, is a historical and wonderful city. It is an important centre for tourism. While the cheetahs has arrived in Sheopur, tigers are about to come to Shivpuri. Shivpuri's Gujiya, Bedai, Dal Baati, Churma, Samosa and Kachodi are also famous," he added.

Chouhan said, "It is the duty of all public representatives, officers and employees to serve the public better. Mama (CM's nickname) will hug those who do good work and carry them around on his shoulder, but those who do wrong will not be tolerated." Chouhan also directed suspension of Shivpuri CMO Shailesh Awasthi for negligence in work and Pichor's junior supply officer Naresh Manjhi for irregularities in ration distribution. He instructed that there should be proper monitoring of distribution of fair price ration in the district. The names of the eligible beneficiaries who have been left out should be added, he directed further.

Union Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also graced the function, said, "CM Chouhan has changed the face of the state. Shivpuri is the holy city of Lord Shiva and the CM is leaving no stone unturned for its development and progress. The double engine government of PM Modi and CM Chouhan is developing the country and the state at a fast pace." (ANI)

