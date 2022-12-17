Left Menu

"Situations have changed, its not 1962" says former ITBP personnel Tashi Dhundup while remembering Indo-China war

Analysing the current situation, Tashi Dhundup said, "Situation has completely changed and the army is doing a great job, it's not 1962 anymore and the Chinese will not be able to cross the border."

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 07:56 IST
Former ITBP personnel Tashi Dhundup (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An ex-Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Tashi Dhundup who was witness to the 1962 India-China war said that the Chinese army stayed in the Tawang sector for two months then. "The Chinese army personnel stayed in the Tawang sector area for about 2 months and I have a lot of memories of the 1962 war," said Tashi Dhundup while talking to ANI.

Tashi Dhundup is a local resident of Kangting village, about 25 km from Tawang and was just about 16 years old when he joined the ITBP. He said that before 1962 the situation was very peaceful but later on Indian troops started reaching here.

Analysing the current situation, Tashi Dhundup said, "Situation has completely changed and the army is doing a great job, it's not 1962 anymore and the Chinese will not be able to cross the border." He added that the Indian Defence system is really strong in today's time.

"We helped the Indian security personnel during the war. We have many memories of the 1962 war," Tashi Dhundup said. Tashi joined ITBP in 1965 December and retired in 1989 December.

In 1962, a conflict occurred between the neighbouring countries - India and China over the Aksai Chin region along the borders. Since then, this war known as the Sino-Indian war which led to the defeat of India is known as one of India's most decisive post-independence battles. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who belongs to Arunachal has often tweeted about Tawang, its festivals, and local culture. The MP from West Kameng had said in 2017 "if Arunachal Pradesh is the crown of beautiful North-East and Tawang is a jewel on it". (ANI)

