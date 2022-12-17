Left Menu

Chandigarh: Toddler dies after car rams kid near father's shop

"A one-year-old boy died after he came under a car while playing near his father's shop in Chandigarh," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandigarh Mridul.

Chandigarh: Toddler dies after car rams kid near father's shop
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mridul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident that happened on Friday, a toddler lost his life after he came under a car. According to the police, the boy came under a car while playing near his father's shop.

"A one-year-old boy died after he came under a car while playing near his father's shop in Chandigarh," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandigarh Mridul. ASP Mridul said that there might a possibility of a blindspot that occurred while the accused was turning the car.

"Seems like the incident happened due to a blindspot that occurred while the accused was turning the car. The accused has been nabbed, probe on," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandigarh Mridul. Further details are awaited.

In another incident on December 11, a minor boy died after a heavy piece of iron from a construction site fell over his head, said, police officials. The iron piece was being dislodged during the ongoing work on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover when it accidentally fell off and hit the boy.

The minor's body was shifted to SDN Hospital for Medico-Legal Case (MLC) and post-mortem, police said. The police added that they have also initiated legal action under IPC Section 304 (A) against the contractor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

