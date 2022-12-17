Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi residence form Rajasthan today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived at his Delhi residence from Rajasthan. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party's mass contact campaign had resumed from Rajasthan's Dausa.

The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg. Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumed the padayatra from Meena High Court, Dausa, around 6 am.

Rajya Sabha MP and party General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted: "Today the historic journey of #BharatJodoYatra completes #100Days, uniting the country against hatred, bigotry, division, violence, injustice, unemployment &price rice. The #BJY has covered 8 states & 2,763KMs winning the hearts (in emoji) of millions. Thank you all for the love & camaraderie." Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed. Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year. Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the masses on the completion of 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed 100 days. Many congratulations to all the Indian travellers and especially to Mr. @RahulGandhi ji. The Yatra has got the support, cooperation and trust of lakhs of people. This is a 'national mass movement'," tweeted Kharge. The Congress Veteran also shared a video message along with the tweet.

"Bharat Jodo yatra has taken a historic step as today it has completed 100 days. Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi. BJY has support from lakhs of people. We talk to people on a direct basis. We have been talking with Youth, farmers, women, deprived and everybody in society," said Kharge in the video. (ANI)

