Agri lands won't be acquired for industrial parks, says TN govt amid farmers' protest

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:57 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture lands will not be acquired for Annur and Mettupalayam industrial park projects in Coimbatore district and instead barren lands will be acquired, Tamil Nadu government assured amidst protests by farmers and opposition parties in the state.

Considering the demand of farmers, instead of agricultural lands, only 1,630 acres of barren lands owned by private companies will be acquired for setting up the industrial parks, the government said.

"Also, satisfactory compensation would be provided to farmers who come forward to willingly give their lands without any compulsion," a release from the industrial department said.

Farmers from several villages in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks protested against the taking over of their cultivable lands for the industrial park projects.

BJP state chief K Annamalai, who led his party in staging a project in Annur on December 8, claiming not even a handful of soil would be given to the project, reacted to the announcement thanking the government for accepting the plea of farmers and the BJP on the issue. The government said it is actively working to further encourage the industrial development of Coimbatore district, which excels in the fields of industry and education, and attracts investments. "Accordingly, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to set up industrial park in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks of Coimbatore district through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO)," a release said on Friday night.

"Presently, MP A Raja has demanded that the government refrain from acquiring agricultural land in Annur and Mettupalayam. The government of Tamil Nadu, which is always concerned about the welfare of farmers, will work only for their welfare," it further said.

Industries that would be set up will be those that don't pollute the air and ground water. "Therefore, the government is currently taking steps to set up industrial parks only on barren lands owned by private companies through TIDCO," it added.

