Properties belonging to jailed Mukhtar Ansari's kin attached by police in Uttar Pradesh

Ghazipur Police on Saturday sealed the properties of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari. The properties were registered under the name of his kin. "Two plots valued at Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 3.5 crore, registered in the name of Mukhtar's mother Abiya Khatun and brother-in-law Aizaz are being attached under the District Magistrate's order," SB Singh, Circle Officer. Ghazipur said.

Earlier on September 21, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court convicted Ansari and sentenced him for threatening then-jailer SK Awasthi and pointing a pistol at him. The case dates to 2003 when Awasthi lodged an FIR saying that he was threatened for ordering a search of the people who had come to meet Ansari in prison. On September 23, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced him to five years in a case registered in 1999 under the Gangster Act. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mukhtar in this 23-year-old case. (ANI)

