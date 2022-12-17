2 Andhra Pradesh government buses catch fire in Vijayawada
"A sudden fire broke out at the depot while it was stopped for servicing. This happened due to the indolence of the officials responsible for the maintenance of RTC buses," the Depot manager said.
Two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses caught fire on Saturday allegedly due to a leak at the Vidyadharapuram depot in Vijayawada. Officials said the incident took place when buses had stopped for servicing in Vijayawada this morning.
Officials suspect the blaze was sparked due to a "leakage" problem in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). According to the Depot manager, one bus was completely burnt, while another was partially burnt in the fire.
The Depot manager said that a sudden fire broke out at the depot while the buses had stopped there for servicing. He also blamed the officials responsible for the maintenance of RTC buses. More details are awaited. (ANI)
