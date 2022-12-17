Left Menu

2 Andhra Pradesh government buses catch fire in Vijayawada

"A sudden fire broke out at the depot while it was stopped for servicing. This happened due to the indolence of the officials responsible for the maintenance of RTC buses," the Depot manager said.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:52 IST
2 Andhra Pradesh government buses catch fire in Vijayawada
2 APSRTC Buses were damaged in fire at the Vidyadharapuram depot in Vijayawada (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses caught fire on Saturday allegedly due to a leak at the Vidyadharapuram depot in Vijayawada. Officials said the incident took place when buses had stopped for servicing in Vijayawada this morning.

Officials suspect the blaze was sparked due to a "leakage" problem in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). According to the Depot manager, one bus was completely burnt, while another was partially burnt in the fire.

The Depot manager said that a sudden fire broke out at the depot while the buses had stopped there for servicing. He also blamed the officials responsible for the maintenance of RTC buses. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022