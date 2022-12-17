Left Menu

5 of Delhi family suffer burn injuries as man attempts self immolation

A 35-year-old man along with his mother was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi after he allegedly attempted to pour kerosene oil on himself, following an argument with family members, in Fatehpur Beri, South Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Five people of a family, including two children, have been hospitalised with burn injuries after a 35-year-old man allegedly attempted self-immolation by dousing himself with kerosene following an argument in Fatehpur Beri here, police said on Saturday. There were five members of his family, including two children were present in the room when the man allegedly set himself on fire, the police said. The man and his mother have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here while the remaining are undergoing treament at the Safdarjung Hospital.

"We received a PCR call at Fatehpuri Beri Police Station about a major fire inside a building in Harsawroop colony, Fatehpur Beri," Police officials said today adding that a team rushed to the site of the incident. "On reaching the spot, it was learnt that five members of a family suffered burn injuries after Abhinay Gupta (35) allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene oil over himself," Delhi Police said, adding that the family members of the man suffered burn injuries while trying to douse the fire.

Gupta's mother Prashila, wife Neha, and two sons were injured in the fire incident. "Abhinay, who suffered a 50 per cent burn injury, has been admitted to AIIMS burn ward along with his mother Parshila, who suffered a 20 per cent burn injury," police said. "The remaining family members suffered minor burn injuries and are under treatment at Safdarjung Hospital," they added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

